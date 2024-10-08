98°F
Crime

Police ask public for help after finding woman dead in luggage bag

Kristen Avelar (Metropolitan Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2024 - 5:07 pm
 

Police are seeking the public’s help as they investigate the suspicious death of a woman found in a luggage bag early Thursday morning.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman as 46-year-old Kristen Avelar, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Officers responded about 4:20 a.m. to a dead person near Spencer Street and East Reno Avenue. They found a woman’s body inside a luggage bag near an apartment complex. Medical personnel responded and confirmed she was dead.

Because of the suspicious nature of her death, Metro’s homicide section took over the investigation.

Detectives are seeking leads on anyone who knew Avelar or has any information about her whereabouts before her death to contact the homicide section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

