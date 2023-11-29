59°F
Crime

Police: Juvenile arrested for terrorism-related charges

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2023 - 1:30 pm
 
Updated November 29, 2023 - 1:36 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 16-year-old has been arrested on unspecified charges related to terrorism, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

“The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is aware of a recent social media post involving terroristic threats,” stated a Metro news release emailed Wednesday afternoon. “The Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center (SNCTC) along with the FBI, launched an investigation which resulted in the arrest of a 16-year-old juvenile. The investigation is ongoing.”

No other details were available.

“If you see something say something,” the email reminded Southern Nevada residents and visitors.

Suspicious activity can be reported at 702-828-SSSS (7777) or online at SNCTC.org.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

