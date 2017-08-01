Police say man drank, smoked pot before fatal Las Vegas crash

Las Vegas police say the man who allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian last week had drunk a beer and smoked marijuana prior to the crash.

The area of West Charleston Boulevard and Scholl Drive, near Torrey Pines Drive. Google Street View.

(Thinkstock)

Aubrey Hooper, 39, allegedly killed Stephene Normand, 46, in a hit-and-run crash at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday at West Charleston Boulevard and Scholl Drive, near Torrey Pines Drive. Normand died at the scene, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said.

After hearing reports of a pedestrian being hit in the intersection, Hooper returned to the scene in the same Ford F250 truck that is suspected of hitting Normand, police said. He told police he heard his car hit something, but he didn’t see anything so he left, according to Hooper’s arrest report.

Hooper admitted to police he drank one beer and smoked marijuana before driving home.

Hooper was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run and driving under the influence of drugs.

36.159082, -115.236995