Police seek help targeting New Year’s Eve house parties

Las Vegas police say a lack of New Year’s Eve fireworks on the Strip has them preparing for an increase in nuisance house parties in neighborhoods throughout the valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a young man outside a house party near Captain Road and Boseck Drive, on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Police said they are asking for the public’s help in combating such parties, which often are made possible through temporary property rental services like Airbnb.

“Its almost New Years Eve and that means parties!” the Metropolitan Police Department’s northwest area command tweeted on Monday. “That also means with no fireworks on the strip, or live entertainment downtown, more parties will be happening in residential neighborhoods. Please help us curb Air BnB house parties.”

In unincorporated Clark County, such short-term rentals of homes are illegal. The cities of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson also have taken additional actions to either curb or regulate short-term rentals of properties.

North Las Vegas homeowners renting out rooms on Airbnb now have to pay an annual licensing fee of $900. The city of Henderson charges an $820 annual licensing fee and has paused new applications for short-term vacation rentals. The city of Las Vegas charges a $500 annual licensing fee.

Airbnb, meanwhile, has attempted to crack down on parties and nuisance guests, banning “open invite” parties. That measure unfolded after five people were killed at an Airbnb rental in California earlier this year.

The problem is not a new one in the Las Vegas area. In 2017 the city of Las Vegas pursued increased enforcement of unlicensed short-term rentals.

For law enforcement, the increased attention to short-term rentals is due to a string of violent crimes and nuisance parties at short-term rental properties in 2020.

In October, Anthony King, 34, was stabbed at a short-term rental at City View Apartments at 3355 Arville St. In April, Brandon Coristine, 32, was slain at a home in the 8400 block of Shady Shores Circle, near the Desert Shores community at Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards. The property where the slaying unfolded was a short-term rental. In August, Ashton Price, 23, was fatally shot at a short-term rental on Ruby Creek Drive in Las Vegas.

Metro Capt. Reggie Rader said in August that over a dozen people had been shot at such parties.

In Monday’s tweet, Metro asked the public to report any suspicious activity at such gatherings.

“After each tragedy, we are informed that neighbors knew there was a problem, but didn’t report it for a variety of reasons,” police said, adding, “if you are aware of a problem or party house in your community, we want to know about it.”

Tipsters may call police at 911 for an active emergency. Suspicious behavior may be reported through 311. Requests for service also may be submitted through www.lvmpd.com by clicking on “find your station” and submitting a “service request,” police said.

Anonymous tipsters may provide information through CrimeStoppers at www.CrimeStoppersofNV.com or by calling 702-385-5555.

