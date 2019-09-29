1 in custody after barricade situation in east Las Vegas Valley

Police responded just after 5 a.m. Sunday to reports of a robbery at Viva El Taco, AT 30 N. Lamb Blvd. in the central valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

After an early morning robbery at a taco shop and an hours-long barricade, Las Vegas police took one suspected robber into custody at a home in the east valley.

Police responded just after 5 a.m. Sunday to reports of a robbery at Viva El Taco, AT 30 N. Lamb Blvd. in the central valley, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said.

The investigation led officers and detectives to a home on the 4200 block of Thyme Avenue, near Lamb and Stewart Avenue, Boxler said, where they believed at least one robber was inside. SWAT also responded to the scene.

At 1 p.m., police took one person into custody, Boxler said, but SWAT remained on scene and was still running operations.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.