2 armed men wearing hoodies rob northwest Las Vegas Subway

Las Vegas police are looking for two men who late Monday robbed a sandwich shop in the northwest valley.

Around 9:30 pm., two black men wearing hoodies pulled up over their faces and armed with hand guns walked into the Subway on Farm Road and demanded the clerk hand over money from the register, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The suspects fled the store on foot in an unknown direction and remain on the loose as of 2:30 a.m.

About 11 p.m., a nearby Auto Zone reportedly was robbed by two black suspects, but Gordon could not confirm if the two robberies were related.