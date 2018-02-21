2 arrested in connection with South Point casino cage robbery

Las Vegas police arrested two people in connection with a Monday night robbery at the South Point.

Las Vegas police arrested a suspect who is accused of robbing a South Point casino cage at gunpoint Monday night. (Las Vegas Metropolitan)

A woman robbed the South Point casino and fled in an older model 2-door gold or brown sedan with a black top and large chrome rims. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

South Point hotel-casino on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Jail records show Jason Lockwood and Tina Lopez, both 37, were booked Tuesday afternoon into the Clark County Detention Center.

Police said a woman walked up to a casino cage at the South Point, showed the cashier a gun and demanded money.

She fled the scene in an older model sedan that was waiting outside the casino.

Both face charges of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

