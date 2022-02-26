2 mail carriers robbed in Summerlin area

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is probing the robberies of two mail carriers in the Summerlin area in recent weeks.

Surveillance photos show suspects in two robberies of postal carriers in the Summerlin area. One involved an armed robbery and the other involved an assault. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating. Anyone with information on the identities of the suspects pictured is asked to call 1-877-876-2455 and reference case number 3428956. (Photos from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service)

Postal inspector Trevor Hudson said a male and a female approached a carrier at 11:35 a.m. Feb. 11 near Mesa Park and demanded her keys.

“The carrier tossed vehicle keys to the female suspect,” Hudson said in an email Friday. “The female suspect began to strike the letter carrier with her hands and demanded the mail keys. Just then a witness pulled up and the individuals fled the scene, leaving the keys.”

On Feb. 19, a carrier near Trailwood Drive and Crestdale Lane was robbed on their route.

“This time a Hispanic male approached the carrier with a crowbar,” Hudson said. “The suspect demanded ‘the keys.’ The letter carrier gave the suspect his vehicle keys to which the suspect responded, ‘I want the mailbox keys, quick give me the mailbox keys.’ ”

Two people were involved in this robbery as well, Hudson said.

“Based on information we have received and through our investigation the Postal Inspection Service believes these two incidents are connected and were committed by the same two suspects,” Hudson said.

Authorities released photos of people sought in the case. They are posted in front of community mailboxes.

Anyone with information on the robberies or the identities of the assailants is asked to call 877-876-2455 and reference case No. 3428956.

