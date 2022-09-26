90°F
Robberies

2 sought by police after southwest Las Vegas Valley robbery

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2022 - 11:01 am
 
Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man and woman in connection to a robber ...
Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man and woman in connection to a robbery that occurred Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, near South Buffalo Drive and West Patrick Lane in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man and woman in connection to a southwest Las Vegas Valley robbery.

The robbery occurred around 7:30 a.m. Saturday near South Buffalo Drive and West Patrick Lane, according to the Metropolitan Police Department’s Spring Valley Area Command Twitter account.

If you have information, contact Detective Alexander Elkind at 702-828-1956 or A14749E@LVMPD.com, in reference to Event No. LLV220900095851.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

