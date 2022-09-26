2 sought by police after southwest Las Vegas Valley robbery

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man and woman in connection to a southwest Las Vegas Valley robbery.

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man and woman in connection to a robbery that occurred Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, near South Buffalo Drive and West Patrick Lane in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

The robbery occurred around 7:30 a.m. Saturday near South Buffalo Drive and West Patrick Lane, according to the Metropolitan Police Department’s Spring Valley Area Command Twitter account.

If you have information, contact Detective Alexander Elkind at 702-828-1956 or A14749E@LVMPD.com, in reference to Event No. LLV220900095851.

