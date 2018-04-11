3 men arrested in string of Las Vegas robberies

Las Vegas police arrested three men suspected of using a weapon during a recent string of robberies .

Steven Warren, left, John Warren and Matthew Amthor (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police arrested a father and son, John and Steven Warren, in the robberies, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Tuesday. Another man, Matthew Amthor, was also arrested.

Las Vegas police say Steven Warren, 28, is the main suspect in the robberies. He faces several counts each of robbery and burglary charges, as well as a battery charge and grand larceny charge. John Warren, 51, and 28-year-old Amthor are accused of robbery, burglary and grand larceny.

All three men were arrested Sunday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center where they are being held without bail.

Police said the public helped detectives in identifying the suspects.

