Las Vegas police looking for 3 men in armed robberies

Authorities are looking for three men who police said used a weapon on their victims in a recent string of robberies across the Las Vegas Valley.

Metro is looking for three suspects in a string of armed robberies in the Las Vegas Valley. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The Metropolitan Police Department did not make it clear when the robbery series began, but in a statement Saturday night, the department said multiple robberies have taken place in the last week. In surveillance video shared by the Police Department, three men are passengers in a car. One of the men puts a knife to the throat of the driver, an employee of a ride-sharing company, before demanding cash from the man.

The first suspect is described as a white man between 25 to 30 years old. Police said he is 5-feet-8-inches tall and approximately 180 pounds. He has several tattoos, including a tattoo on his right wrist, a skull on the back of his left calf, a large tattoo on his lower left leg, and a tattoo on his right forearm that says “RHONDA.”

The second man is in his early 40s, 5-feet-10-inches tall and approximately 300 pounds. He has black hair and wears glasses, police said.

The third suspect is a clean-shaven man between 20 to 30 years old. Police said he weighs approximately 160 to 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

