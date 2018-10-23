Robberies

3 students robbed in east Las Vegas while walking to school

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2018 - 2:04 pm
 

Three students on their way to school were robbed in two incidents Tuesday morning in east Las Vegas.

According to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon, the first incident occurred about 6:40 a.m. in the area of North Sandhill Road and Lighthouse Avenue when two teenage female students walking to Desert Pines High School were confronted by a man with a handgun. The suspect, 17 to 18 years old was a passenger in a black, four-door vehicle. He approached the two girls and took their cellphones.

About 15 minutes later near Pecos Road and East Owens Avenue, another teen walking to school, also was confronted by a suspect matching the description of the earlier robbery. This time, the suspect took the teenager’s wallet, got back into a black, four-door vehicle and fled, Gordon said.

Gordon did not have a description of the driver. Police searched the area near the high school for the suspects but were unable to locate them.

ad-high_impact_4
Crime
Family members of murder victims talk about their loss
Family members of murder victims talk about their loss. Susan Nash, 52, was killed in a shooting along with her daughter and one of her three sons on Sunday night. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Sayegh Cold Case Turns 40
Cary Sayegh was abducted from the playground of the Albert Einstein Hebrew Day School in Las Vegas in 1978. His body has never been found. (File Photo)
Review held in death of man after encounter with Las Vegas police
The mother of Tashii Brown, who died after an encounter with Las Vegas police on the Strip, not satisfied after public review of evidence. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vehicle of Interest in January Homicide
Las Vegas police released footage Friday of a “vehicle of interest” from a deadly shooting in January. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Hostage escapes clutches of robber before shooting
Metropolitan Police Department footage shows a man wearing a motorcycle helmet, identified by police as 27-year-old Mario B. Trejo, with one arm wrapped around a woman’s neck and held a handgun to her head.
Sunset Park Vigil
A small group of people gathered in Sunset Park to remember the three children recently killed in the area.
Henderson police bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting
Henderson police released body-worn camera footage of an officer-involved shooting in a grocery store parking lot at 2667 Windmill Parkway on Aug. 12, 2018. (Henderson Police Department)
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Robberies
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Robberies Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like