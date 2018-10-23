3 students robbed in east Las Vegas while walking to school

Three students on their way to school were robbed in two incidents Tuesday morning in east Las Vegas.

According to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon, the first incident occurred about 6:40 a.m. in the area of North Sandhill Road and Lighthouse Avenue when two teenage female students walking to Desert Pines High School were confronted by a man with a handgun. The suspect, 17 to 18 years old was a passenger in a black, four-door vehicle. He approached the two girls and took their cellphones.

About 15 minutes later near Pecos Road and East Owens Avenue, another teen walking to school, also was confronted by a suspect matching the description of the earlier robbery. This time, the suspect took the teenager’s wallet, got back into a black, four-door vehicle and fled, Gordon said.

Gordon did not have a description of the driver. Police searched the area near the high school for the suspects but were unable to locate them.