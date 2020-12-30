5 arrested in Henderson after string of ATM thefts

Five men were arrested in Henderson with thousands of dollars of cash in their pockets after police said they used stolen trucks to pull ATMs out of the ground.

Top row, from left: Stanley Booker, Jecorian McCutcheon and George Densley. Bottom row: Demarcus Dosewell and Dominique Owens. (Henderson Police Department)

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an apparent failed attempt to drag an ATM machine off its foundations at a Wells Fargo bank at 5410 W. Charleston Blvd., on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Five men were arrested this month in Henderson with thousands of dollars in cash in their pockets after police said they used stolen trucks to pull ATMs out of the ground in several states.

Stanley Booker, 37, Demarcus Dosewell, 34, Dominique Owens, 29 and Jecorian McCutcheon, 27, all of Houston, were arrested along with Las Vegas resident George Densley, 39, on Dec. 16 after a monthslong investigation into heists of several ATMs, according to a statement Tuesday from the Henderson Police Department.

The men are suspected of in thefts in Texas, Colorado, Arizona, California, Henderson and Las Vegas. Henderson police worked with several FBI offices after reports across the Southwest of pickup trucks being stolen between 2 and 4 a.m. and then being left at the scene of an ATM theft that would usually happen before 5:30 a.m., according to the arrest report for the five men from Henderson police.

“The males used pry bars, hammers, hooks, and a chain connected to the truck to break into the ATM,” police said.

Officers believe the men stole $80,000 from an ATM on Sunset Road on Nov. 24 and $155,000 from an ATM on Horizon Ridge Parkway on Nov. 9.

Las Vegas police told Henderson police that they had six similar robberies between March 17 and August.

The group is suspected in a failed attempt to steal a machine on Aug. 12 in central Las Vegas, where a stolen truck and the ATM were left outside a Wells Fargo on Charleston Boulevard.

They are also suspected of a theft in Phoenix early on Dec. 16, after $151,000 was removed from an ATM that was pulled from the ground.

Misplaced debit card

Officers identified the men after a homeowner who had his truck stolen found Dosewell’s debit card in his driveway.

Investigators searched Dosewell’s call history and phone GPS to confirm he was at the Sunset Road bank during the time of the robbery and had made several calls to the other suspects in the days and hours before the heist. His GPS showed him leaving Las Vegas the night of Nov. 24.

Dosewell is a felon on probation in Houston for thefts between $300,000 and $150,000. Police said he has prior convictions for robbery and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Call history from Dosewell’s phone tied him to Booker, who had prior felony charges of narcotic sales, theft and theft of a grave or corpse, and Densley, who had prior charges of possession of stolen property and a stolen vehicle, burglary of an automobile, forgery and theft.

The men were arrested outside a local hotel, and each had thousands of dollars in their pockets, police said.

“None of the subjects in possession of large amounts of cash (in mostly 20 dollar bills) had reasonable explanations for possessing such large amounts of cash,” police said in the report. “All made inconsistent statements, or requested lawyers, when questioned about ATM thefts or stealing money from ATMs.”

Booker, Dosewell and Densley are charged with conspiracy to commit theft, two counts of grand larceny of a motor vehicle, theft between $25,000 and $100,000 and possession of a stolen vehicle. Booker was released on $59,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court again Jan. 6. Dosewell is being held on $50,000 bail, and his next hearing has not yet been scheduled. Densley was released on $38,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court again Jan. 21.

Owens and McCutcheon are charged with conspiracy to possess stolen property and possession of stolen property over $100,000. Owens was released on $22,000 bail, while McCutcheon is being held on the same bail amount. Both are scheduled to appear in court again Jan. 4.

Anyone with information about the ATM thefts is encouraged to contact Henderson police at 702-267-4911.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.