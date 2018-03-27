Armed robber targets central Las Vegas 7-Eleven

Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven early Tuesday morning in the central valley.

7-Eleven at 431 Rue 13 (Google)

Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven early Tuesday morning in the central valley.

The robbery was called in a 12:03 a.m. at 431 S. Rue 13, near Maryland Parkway and Clark Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Isaac Auten.

The robber was armed with a firearm, Auten said, but no one was injured.

A few hours earlier, a man robbed another 7-Eleven on Arville Street near Pennwood Avenue. Police believe that robber lives in the area near the convenience store.

Anyone with information on the robbery can contact Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.