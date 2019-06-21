Henderson police arrest man in shooting, pair of burglaries

A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with two burglaries and a shooting within the past 24 hours, Henderson police said at a press conference Thursday.

Timothy Sledge (Henderson Police Department)

Henderson police on Thursday found the suspect in two burglaries and a shooting in the past 24 hours hiding in a shed.

After a burglary about 9:40 a.m. Thursday on the 100 block of Metropolitan Drive, near Lake Mead Parkway and Warm Springs Road, police were searching for the burglar who fled the scene, Henderson Police Department Lt. Kirk Moore said. A resident in the neighborhood, where a similar burglary ended with a homeowner shot Wednesday afternoon, called police to say the door to a shed, which was normally open, was closed.

“That was the key in capturing that suspect,” Moore said.

Police went to that neighbor’s home, close to where Thursday’s burglary happened, and found 41-year-old Timothy Sledge hiding in the shed.

Sledge is suspected of Wednesday night’s burglary on the nearby 100 block of Ivy Street, only a few minutes’ walk from Thursday’s burglary, Moore said. When a homeowner interrupted the burglary Wednesday, the burglar shot the man with his own rifle, Moore said.

Sledge is suspected of stealing that homeowner’s gun, which was not used in Thursday’s burglary, Moore said. Police have since found the rifle.

Like Wednesday night, a homeowner interrupted the burglar as he was in the house Thursday. This time, the burglar dropped a handgun and ran from the scene, Moore said.

The man shot Wednesday was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and is expected to survive, Moore said.

Moore said Wednesday’s burglary is a reminder that securing firearms can help prevent them from being stolen.

“That incident was escalated by an intruder finding a firearm and then using it against a homeowner,” he said. “We would always recommend people, especially when they’re leaving their home, to secure their firearms for that very reason.”

Sledge remained in the Henderson Detention Center on Thursday on $40,000 bail, jail records show. He faces charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of burglary, discharging a gun in an occupied structure and two counts of possession of a gun by a prohibited person.

