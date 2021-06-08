92°F
Robberies

Las Vegas police investigate robbery at The Cosmopolitan

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2021 - 11:30 am
 
Updated June 8, 2021 - 11:51 am
Las Vegas police cars sit outside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas following a robbery at the casi ...
Las Vegas police cars sit outside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas following a robbery at the casino cage early Tuesday. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a robbery at a casino cage of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on the Strip early Tuesday.

Police spokesman Misael Parra said police were called to a gaming property for a robbery in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South at 6:46 a.m. Parra did not identify the property by name, but multiple police cars were observed by a reporter outside The Cosmopolitan at the time.

Police released very few details about what happened. Parra said only that the call involved “a robbery at a casino and a suspect is in custody.”

“It was at the casino cage,” Parra said. “It is still active. Detectives are still working on this.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

