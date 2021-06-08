Las Vegas police investigate robbery at The Cosmopolitan
Las Vegas police say a suspect is in custody in connection with the attempt to rob a casino cage of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on the Strip early Tuesday.
Police spokesman Misael Parra said police were called to a gaming property for a robbery in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South at 6:46 a.m. Parra did not identify the property by name, but multiple police cars were observed by a reporter outside The Cosmopolitan at the time.
Police released very few details about what happened. Parra said only that the call involved “a robbery at a casino and a suspect is in custody.”
“It was at the casino cage,” Parra said. “It is still active. Detectives are still working on this.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.
