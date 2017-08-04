Las Vegas police look for 4 in Summerlin Costco robbery — VIDEO

Las Vegas police are searching for four people who robbed a Costco warehouse store in Summerlin Wednesday night.

Robbery suspects at Costco in Summerlin (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The robbery occurred about 8:20 p.m. at the Costco warehouse store on the 800 block of Pavilion Center Drive.

No one was injured during the robbery, and police have made no arrests.

The robbers were armed only with the tool they used to break open display cases, according to the Metropolitan Police Department, which released a video showing the suspects smashing the cases.

Anyone with information is asked to call 702-828-8384 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

800 Pavilion Center Drive, Las Vegas, NV