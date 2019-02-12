Las Vegas police look for suspect in cancer drug theft — VIDEO

A security camera shows a man taking packages from outside a Las Vegas home near North Durango and Vegas drives on Feb. 7, 2019. One of them contained chemotherapy drugs for a young cancer patient. (neighbors.ring.com)

Las Vegas police need help identifying a package thief who swiped a young cancer patient’s chemotherapy medication from a doorstep in the northwest valley last week.

The package was taken sometime between 10 a.m. and noon Thursday from a home on the 1700 block of Mill Canyon Drive, near North Durango and Vegas drives, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The cancer patient’s family received a notification from a doorbell camera system, which captured a medium-built man in his 20s or 30s taking two packages from their porch. He is between 5-feet-8-inches and 6 feet tall, police said, and was wearing a red plaid shirt and a red baseball cap.

Help identify this criminal who stole chemotherapy medication from a young child in our community! If you have information, please contact NWAC Investigators at 702-828-8577 or @CrimeStoppersNV to remain anonymous. Ref. LVMPD Event # LLV19029999979 https://t.co/4TFrbUPdsH — LVMPD NWAC (@LVMPDNWAC) February 12, 2019

Anyone with information about the man’s identity or whereabouts may call Metro’s northwest area command at 702-828-8577 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

1700 block of Mill Canyon Drive, las vegas, nv