Las Vegas police looking for suspect in bank robbery

A suspect in a January bank robbery in the western Las Vegas Valley is still at large.

Metro looking for suspect in bank robbery (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a black man in his 30s who is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and 150 to 175 pounds. At the time of the Jan. 22 robbery at Citibank, 8701 W. Sahara Ave., the suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, bluejeans and a black Adidas hat. Police said he was wearing black-framed glasses.

A man demanded money from the bank teller, police said, and made off with an undisclosed amount.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.