Las Vegas police looking into whether carjacking related to others

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2018 - 1:54 pm
 
Updated November 8, 2018 - 4:15 pm

Las Vegas police are investigating whether a Thursday afternoon carjacking of a man in his 80s was related to a series of similar crimes this week.

The 86-year-old man came home to the 6700 block of Del Rey Avenue, where he was shoved to the ground and had his keys and car stolen, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Jay Rivera said. The man was taken to Summerlin Hospital Medical Center with a shoulder injury.

Police were investigating similarities between the latest carjacking, reported at about 1:36 p.m. Thursday, and three others reported this week, Rivera said.

“We’re definitely looking into that,” Rivera said.

Police announced earlier Thursday that the violent carjacking of a 78-year-old man on Tuesday was one of a series of three carjackings from the week.

A Metro official was expected to provide additional details on the series, as well as Thursday’s carjacking, at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Police have already arrested four juveniles in connection with the crimes, but they’re still looking for two other people in the series. At a briefing Wednesday, police released video and discussed the beating of the septuagenarian, which happened about 5 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of a Mexican restaurant on the 2500 block of Fremont Street.

“Once you see this video, it should shock everybody,” Metro Capt. Laz Chavez said at the Wednesday briefing. “This is one of our most vulnerable victims in Las Vegas — the elderly.”

In a Thursday release, police said two similar crimes against elderly people occurred on the 9100 and 9500 blocks of West Sahara Avenue, near South Fort Apache Road. The release didn’t provide their ages, but Metro indicated one of the carjacking attempts was thwarted when a good Samaritan spotted someone stealing car keys from another. That good Samaritan intervened and “blocked the vehicle to prevent the suspect from driving away,” the release said. The would-be thief then ran from the scene.

Police didn’t release the names of the four juveniles arrested in connection with the carjackings. They face multiple charges, police said, including grand larceny of an automobile, robbery with a victim over 60, possession of a stolen vehicle, conspiracy to commit robbery, battery with intent to commit robbery, battery with substantial bodily harm and obstructing a public officer.

One of the two wanted people appears in the video released Wednesday, wearing a white T-shirt and gray pants and carrying a black backpack, Metro said.

Anybody with information is urged to contact Metro’s Downtown Area Command detectives at 702-828-4348 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

