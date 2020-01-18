Las Vegas police seek help finding violent robber caught on video

The man threw the woman to the floor and punched her “numerous times” in the face before taking her purse.

An elderly woman was robbed in an elevator on the 300 block of Fremont Street. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with a violent robbery that happened Wednesday in downtown Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with a violent robbery that happened Wednesday in downtown Las Vegas.

The robber is described as a black male who’s 5-foot-11 to 6-foot-2, police said in a statement. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants, black shoes, black eyeglasses and a black baseball cap.

The man and an elderly woman were inside an elevator at 9:21 p.m. Wednesday on the 300 block of Fremont Street, police said in a statement.

When the elevator door opened and the woman tried to leave, the man put her in a headlock, police said. The man threw the woman to the floor and punched her “numerous times” in the face, according to the statement.

The robber took the woman’s purse and hid it in his sweater, police said. The woman’s pursue was later found nearby by security personnel.

Anyone with information should call Metro’s downtown investigations unit at 702-828-4314. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips submitted through Crime Stoppers that lead directly to an arrest or indictment may be eligible for a cash reward.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.