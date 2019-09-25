Pair sought in 4 burglaries in southwest Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police in the southwest valley are searching for a man and woman suspected of a string of four store burglaries during September.

The Metropolitan Police Department received reports of four burglaries targeting retail businesses where a man and a woman entered the stores using a pry bar, according to a news release sent Tuesday. They wore gloves and hoodies during the burglaries, police said.

Officers with the Enterprise Area Command are investigating the burglaries. Surveillance video shows the man and woman driving up to businesses in a black or dark gray Dodge Durango, the release said.

The man is described as about 170 pounds and 5-foot-9. He has a shaved head and was last ween wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

The woman is described as about 130 pounds and 5-foot-6. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, blue jeans and black shoes.

Further information about the burglaries was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case can call the area command at 702-828-4908. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

