Person of interest sought in series of casino chip thefts

Police seek the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in connection to a series of casino chip thefts.

The thefts have occurred five times at a casino on the 2000 block of Las Vegas Blvd. South since November, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Each time, the man enters the casino, grabs the chips from a table game, then flees the area.

The man sought is between 30 and 40 years old, 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds.

Anyone who recognizes this person or has any information about these incidents is urged to contact the department’s Downtown Patrol Investigations at 702-828-4314 or DTACPD@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.