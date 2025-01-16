54°F
Robberies

Police look for man in armed robbery at Las Vegas business

Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, at a business in the area of East Charleston Boulevard and Fremont Street in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)
Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, at a business in the area of East Charleston Boulevard and Fremont Street in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)
Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, at a business in the area of East Charleston Boulevard and Fremont Street in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)
Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, at a business in the area of East Charleston Boulevard and Fremont Street in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 16, 2025 - 9:13 am
 

Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery of a central Las Vegas business.

The robbery occurred around 1:40 p.m. Oct. 14 in the area of East Charleston Boulevard and Fremont Street, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. The suspect pointed a gun at all the victims and stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

He is between 5 feet and 5-5 with a thin build and was wearing a bandana over his face. He also had on a blue-and-black jacket with “Los Dodgers” on the front and two hands forming “LA” on the back, light-colored jeans and brown boots. He was armed with a black semiautomatic firearm.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

