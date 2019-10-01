Police looking for 2 men who robbed east Las Vegas Valley bar

Las Vegas police are looking for two men who robbed an east valley bar on Monday night.

(Google maps)

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon, the two men entered Ava’s Bar, 3935 E. Charleston Blvd., around 9 p.m., demanding money. The two were armed with a rifle or a shotgun, Gordon said.

The two also tried to rob a bar patron, but were unsuccessful in getting any money from that person. The pair fled on foot, heading south with an undetermined amount of cash.