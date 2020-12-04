Police looking for armed man who robbed bar in west Las Vegas

The man with a gun entered the bar Friday morning and fled with money taken from the business, police said.

Las Vegas police investigate an armed robbery at The Lodge on Hualapai Way in west Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate an armed robbery at a bar in the western Las Vegas Valley early Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating an armed robbery at a bar in the western Las Vegas Valley early Friday.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Esmeralda Bozeda said a man with a gun entered the business in the 3400 block of Hualapai Way at 6 a.m. Bozeda did not identify the business but the Las Vegas Review-Journal observed a large police presence at The Lodge on Hualapai, near West Desert Inn Road.

“A white male entered the business, brandished a handgun at employees,” Bozeda said. “The white male fled the business with money taken from the business.”

Bozeda said officers were searching for a suspect. No one was injured and no further details were released.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.