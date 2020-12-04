Police looking for armed man who robbed bar in west Las Vegas
The man with a gun entered the bar Friday morning and fled with money taken from the business, police said.
Las Vegas police were investigating an armed robbery at a bar in the western Las Vegas Valley early Friday.
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Esmeralda Bozeda said a man with a gun entered the business in the 3400 block of Hualapai Way at 6 a.m. Bozeda did not identify the business but the Las Vegas Review-Journal observed a large police presence at The Lodge on Hualapai, near West Desert Inn Road.
“A white male entered the business, brandished a handgun at employees,” Bozeda said. “The white male fled the business with money taken from the business.”
Bozeda said officers were searching for a suspect. No one was injured and no further details were released.
Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.