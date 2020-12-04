47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Robberies

Police looking for armed man who robbed bar in west Las Vegas

Las Vegas police investigate an armed robbery at The Lodge on Hualapai Way in west Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2020 - 7:45 am
 
Updated December 4, 2020 - 7:47 am
Las Vegas police investigate an armed robbery at a bar in the western Las Vegas Valley early Fr ...
Las Vegas police investigate an armed robbery at a bar in the western Las Vegas Valley early Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating an armed robbery at a bar in the western Las Vegas Valley early Friday.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Esmeralda Bozeda said a man with a gun entered the business in the 3400 block of Hualapai Way at 6 a.m. Bozeda did not identify the business but the Las Vegas Review-Journal observed a large police presence at The Lodge on Hualapai, near West Desert Inn Road.

“A white male entered the business, brandished a handgun at employees,” Bozeda said. “The white male fled the business with money taken from the business.”

Bozeda said officers were searching for a suspect. No one was injured and no further details were released.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
LETTER: Nevada governments have money to burn
LETTER: Nevada governments have money to burn
2
COVID-19 vaccine is coming to Nevada — and more restrictions?
COVID-19 vaccine is coming to Nevada — and more restrictions?
3
How to watch NFR 2020 in Texas
How to watch NFR 2020 in Texas
4
Tony Hsieh’s parents likely to inherit fortune
Tony Hsieh’s parents likely to inherit fortune
5
Judge to rule Friday on Trump’s attempt to overturn Nevada’s election
Judge to rule Friday on Trump’s attempt to overturn Nevada’s election
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST