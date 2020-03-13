Police seek 2 in assault-rifle robbery of west Las Vegas store

Video surveillance shows 2 men, one armed with an AK-47-like assault rifle, jumping a store counter to steal cash.

A still from video surveillance shows two men armed with AK47-like assault rifles stealing cash from a store register in the 800 block of North Decatur Boulevard near West Washington Avenue about 7 on Thursday, March 12, 2020, e. (Lazs Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Video cameras depict a man with an AK-47-style rifle robbing a Las Vegas Valley business on Thursday.

Las Vegas police said two men entered a store in the 800 block of North Decatur Boulevard, near West Washington Avenue, at 7:45 p.m. One brandished the assault-style rifle as they secured cash from a store employee.

Both men were described as ranging from 5-feet-4 inches to 5-feet 7-inches tall. Both were wearing dark-colored clothing and masks.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas police Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.