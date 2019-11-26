Police seek help finding 3 convenience store robbery suspects
Metropolitan police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a trio of suspects who robbed a convenience store on Rancho Boulevard early Monday.
Police responded to the Terrible Herbst convenience store at Rancho and Lake Mead Boulevard shortly after 4 a.m. Police said in a news release three male suspects entered the business in the 2000 block of north Rancho.
“The suspects were possibly armed with a firearm,” a news release states. “The suspects robbed an employee. The actions of the suspects were captured on video surveillance.”
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is urged to call the police Robbery Section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
