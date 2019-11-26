Police seek help finding 3 convenience store robbery suspects

Metropolitan police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a trio of suspects who robbed a convenience store on Rancho Boulevard early Monday.

Police investigate armed robbery at North Rancho and Lake Mead Boulevard on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.(Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A robbery suspect is pictured entering a business on North Rancho Boulevard Monday morning. Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the man. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Two unidentified robbery suspects are pictured on video entering a business on North Rancho Boulevard Monday morning. Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the men. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A robbery suspect is pictured entering a business on North Rancho Boulevard Monday morning. Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the man. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police responded to a robbery at a Terrible Herbst convenience store on Monday morning shortly after 4 a.m. Photo by Glenn Puit.

Police responded to the Terrible Herbst convenience store at Rancho and Lake Mead Boulevard shortly after 4 a.m. Police said in a news release three male suspects entered the business in the 2000 block of north Rancho.

“The suspects were possibly armed with a firearm,” a news release states. “The suspects robbed an employee. The actions of the suspects were captured on video surveillance.”

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is urged to call the police Robbery Section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.