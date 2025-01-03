Police seek man in south Las Vegas Valley armed robbery

Las Vegas police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery in the south Las Vegas Valley. Anyone with information is urged to call 702-828-3591.

3 in custody, several hurt after Las Vegas robbery attempt ends in crash

Woman hit with bat in robbery at Las Vegas Valley casino, police say

Police are seeking this man in connection with an armed robbery committed Dec. 15, 2024, at a business near the 3000 block of St. Rose Parkway in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking this man in connection with an armed robbery committed Dec. 15, 2024, at a business near the 3000 block of St. Rose Parkway in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking this man in connection with an armed robbery committed Dec. 15, 2024, at a business near the 3000 block of St. Rose Parkway in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking this man in connection with an armed robbery committed Dec. 15, 2024, at a business near the 3000 block of St. Rose Parkway in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery committed last month in the south Las Vegas Valley.

The robbery occurred around 4:40 a.m. Dec. 15 at a business near the 3000 block of St. Rose Parkway, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The suspect is between 25 and 30 years old and was last seen carrying a black backpack and wearing a black beanie, black jacket, dark-colored pants and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.