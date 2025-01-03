Police seek man in south Las Vegas Valley armed robbery
Las Vegas police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery in the south Las Vegas Valley. Anyone with information is urged to call 702-828-3591.
Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery committed last month in the south Las Vegas Valley.
The robbery occurred around 4:40 a.m. Dec. 15 at a business near the 3000 block of St. Rose Parkway, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.
The suspect is between 25 and 30 years old and was last seen carrying a black backpack and wearing a black beanie, black jacket, dark-colored pants and black and white shoes.
Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
