Police want public’s help in solving central Las Vegas burglaries

February 23, 2018 - 5:04 pm
 
Updated February 23, 2018 - 5:26 pm

Las Vegas police are looking for the public’s help in solving eight home burglaries in central Las Vegas in the past month.

According to a police statement, a male has been responsible for the burglaries in the area of Oakey Boulevard and Rancho Drive since January.

Police say the male entered the homes through a rear window or a sliding patio backdoor. All of these burglaries have occurred during daytime hours.

Police describe the suspect as a black male between 20 and 30 years of age, slender with an athletic build.

In the statement, police said they are looking for “a vehicle of interest,” a white Nissan Pathfinder with a red-and-white bumper sticker.

Metro has urged anybody with information about these burglaries to call 702-828-2639 or 702-385-5555 (crimestoppersofnv.com) to remain anonymous.

