Police want public’s help in solving central Las Vegas burglaries

Las Vegas police are looking for the public’s help in solving eight home burglaries in central Las Vegas in the past month.

According to a police statement, a male has been responsible for the burglaries in the area of Oakey Boulevard and Rancho Drive since January.

Police say the male entered the homes through a rear window or a sliding patio backdoor. All of these burglaries have occurred during daytime hours.

Police describe the suspect as a black male between 20 and 30 years of age, slender with an athletic build.

In the statement, police said they are looking for “a vehicle of interest,” a white Nissan Pathfinder with a red-and-white bumper sticker.

Metro has urged anybody with information about these burglaries to call 702-828-2639 or 702-385-5555 (crimestoppersofnv.com) to remain anonymous.