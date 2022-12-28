51°F
Robbery reported at Summerlin casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2022 - 7:48 am
 
The casino floor at the Rampart Casino at JW Marriott on Friday, June 5, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-JournalFile)
The casino floor at the Rampart Casino at JW Marriott on Friday, June 5, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-JournalFile)

Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin was robbed early Saturday morning, according to police dispatch logs.

The robbery was reported at 3:03 a.m. Saturday on the 200 block of North Rampart Boulevard, near Summerlin Parkway, though police did not disclose further details.

Metropolitan Police Department Officer Luis Vidal said the suspect was still outstanding Tuesday, and the investigation remained opened.

Earlier this month, the casino cages at Green Valley Ranch Resort and Silverton Casino Hotel were robbed.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

