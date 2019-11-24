Robbery suspect barricades self inside east Las Vegas home

The barricade occurred sometime after 2 p.m. when police were investigating a report of a robbery at 4555 E. Sahara Ave., just east of Marion Street, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Stuart.

Las Vegas police respond to a barricade situation on East Sahara Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police respond to a barricade situation on East Sahara Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A robbery suspect barricaded himself in a home on East Sahara Avenue, prompting the closure of the road for more than an hour Saturday afternoon, Las Vegas police said.

The barricade occurred sometime after 2 p.m. when police were investigating a report of a robbery at 4555 E. Sahara Ave., just east of Marion Street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Stuart said.

Police called in the SWAT team and blocked off Sahara in both directions, diverting traffic around the barricade site. About 3:30 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody without incident, Stuart said.

Police were in the process of serving a search warrant at the property and the road will eventually be reopened, he said.

Stuart did not have any additional details.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.