Video shows brazen theft from Apple store in Downtown Summerlin; juvenile arrested

Las Vegas police said they arrested a juvenile apparently captured on video stealing several items from the Downtown Summerlin Apple store.

Police responded to a grand larceny call at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at the store at 1985 Festival Plaza Drive.

Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Patrick Flynn with the organized retail crime detail said a juvenile was arrested during the investigation, which is ongoing.

The theft apparently occurred hours after Apple CEO Tim Cook visited the same store.

“No better way to kick off Super Bowl weekend than by spending time with our team members and customers at Apple Summerlin in Las Vegas!” Cook wrote on X at 1:24 p.m. Saturday, posting a photo that showed him standing with store employees.

According to police calls for service logs, officers responded to a grand larceny call at the same location around 11:45 a.m. Saturday. No arrest was made in that incident.

Bryan Lebo, a local real estate agent, was inside the store at 6 p.m. and recorded two people on video taking electronics as an alarm blared in the background. He said police arrived in about five minutes, but the thieves were in and out of the store within about a minute.

Lebo estimated that each person took about five to eight items, including laptops and tablets. A regular customer, Lebo said he had never seen a theft like that at the store and described it as a “very, very bizarre scene.”

He said the thieves did not threaten anyone or even speak while they were in the store.

Two days before the Summerlin theft, video posted on social media captured a similar theft at a Northern California Apple store, which had been targeted at least four times in the past month, according to news reports.

According to Metro crime statistics, larceny and theft offenses were up about 12 percent this year in the Summerlin Area Command as of Feb. 9, compared with the same time period last year.

Larceny offenses are down 2.5 percent overall in Metro’s jurisdiction.

