Several thieves strike Las Vegas Strip jewelry store

About an hour after the initial call, police said they were investigating a theft by several individuals, not a shooting.

Traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard South near the Fashion Show Mall about 7:10 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2024. (FastCam)

A Las Vegas police officer exits his SUV near the Nordstrom's entrance of the Fashion Show Mall. (Caitlin Lilly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a theft by several individuals at a Fashion Show Mall jewelry store Monday evening.

Shoppers in the Nordstrom’s store on the northwest side of the mall were told to evacuate the building, and the doors were locked about 6:10 p.m., according to a would-be shopper.

We are currently investigating a theft at the Fashion Show Mall. Reports of a shooting are unfounded. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 25, 2024

The Metropolitan Police Department posted on X that they were investigating a theft, not a shooting.

“Upon arrival officers learned multiple individuals wearing dark cloth stole several items from a jewelry store,” Lt. Braden Schrag said in a text at about 7:30 p.m. “Commercial robbery detectives are on the scene and the investigation continues.”

A Metro news release said the thieves “took a large amount of jewelry and fled the area. There were reports of shots fired in the business, but that information has been unfounded at this time.”

Metro did not say if the situation was similar to mass commercial thefts that have been occurring across the country in recent months.

