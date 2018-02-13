2 women tell Las Vegas police Steve Wynn assaulted them in the ’70s

Two women have reported to Las Vegas police that they were sexually assaulted by casino developer Steve Wynn in the 1970s, a spokesman said Monday.

Steve Wynn speaks at a meeting in 2014. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two women have reported to Las Vegas police that they were sexually assaulted by casino developer Steve Wynn in the 1970s, a spokesman said Monday.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said the statute of limitations for sexual assault in Nevada is 20 years, but that should not discourage victims from speaking up.

“We would encourage all victims to come forward,” he said.

Wynn stepped down last week as chief executive officer and chairman of Wynn Resorts Ltd. following several reports that he repeatedly harassed female employees.

“Because the incidents are alleged to have taken place before the establishment of Wynn Resorts, Wynn Resorts does not have a comment,” spokesman Michael Weaver said Monday.

Hadfield said the first complaint was called in to the department from St. Louis on Jan. 29, three days after the Wall Street Journal published detailed allegations of sexual misconduct involving Wynn. The woman alleged that Wynn had assaulted her in Las Vegas, the spokesman said.

“The incident will be investigated, however it is past the statute of limitations,” Hadfield said.

On Feb. 5, another woman told Metro about a sexual assault that occurred in Chicago. No other details surrounding the incident were immediately available.

Hadfield said Metro will forward the Feb. 5 courtesy report regarding the incident to the Chicago Police Department.

When contacted Monday afternoon, a Chicago police spokesman said he had not heard about the report.

Under Illinois law, the government typically has three years to charge individuals with felony offenses. But Chicago criminal defense attorney Steve Roach said if the crime is reported to police within three years of the alleged incident, “it could allow an individual to be prosecuted within 10 years of the alleged act based upon certain factors.”

“Based on my experience as a former Chicago prosecutor and experienced criminal defense attorney for many years,” Roach told the Las Vegas Review-Journal Monday evening, “it’s my opinion, based upon what we know at this point, that it’s highly unlikely (Wynn) would ever face charges in Illinois.”