1 dead, 1 hurt in ‘domestic related’ shooting in south Las Vegas

A woman is expected to survive after being shot in the back Saturday afternoon during a “domestic related” shooting in the south valley, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called about 1:05 p.m. after a report of a shooting on the 3500 block of West Torino Avenue, near Dean Martin Drive and Blue Diamond Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Bill Steinmetz said. A man had shot at a woman multiple times with a rifle-style firearm as she fled a home in a car, he said.

The woman was hospitalized with serious but nonlife-threatening injuries. The man died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Steinmetz said.

Torino Avenue between will be closed between Polaris Avenue and Schuster Street while police investigate Saturday afternoon, he said.

Further information was not immediately available.

