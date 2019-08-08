1 in custody after Las Vegas police shooting in central valley

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called about 8:50 p.m. to the 3600 block of Paradise Road, south of Desert Inn Road, the department said.

Las Vegas police officers respond after a officer-involved shooting in the 3600 block of Paradise Road on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. (RTC Fast Cameras)

Las Vegas officers are investigating after a police shooting in the central valley Wednesday night.

One person was taken into custody and was hospitalized at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with a gunshot wound. The person’s condition was unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

