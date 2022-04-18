1 killed after shooting in west valley

One person was killed after a shooting Sunday afternoon in west Las Vegas, police said.

Police tape surrounds a parking lot near West Flamingo Road and South Jones Boulevard after a fatal shooting on Sunday, April 17, 2022. (Jonah Dylan/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were called to West Flamingo Road and South Jones Boulevard at 4:17 after a report of gunfire and a fight, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said. Officers arrived and took one man into custody.

Shortly after the shooting, a gunshot victim who police believe was injured in the fight arrived at an area hospital.

That person was later pronounced dead, and homicide detectives responded to the scene of the shooting.

No other details were immediately available.

Jones was closed in both directions while police investigated.

