1 killed after shooting in west valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2022 - 6:20 pm
 
Updated April 17, 2022 - 8:08 pm
Police tape surrounds a parking lot near West Flamingo Road and South Jones Boulevard after a f ...
Police tape surrounds a parking lot near West Flamingo Road and South Jones Boulevard after a fatal shooting on Sunday, April 17, 2022. (Jonah Dylan/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon in west Las Vegas, police said.

Police were called to West Flamingo Road and South Jones Boulevard at 4:17 after a report of gunfire and a fight, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said. Officers arrived and took one man into custody.

Shortly after the shooting, a gunshot victim who police believe was injured in the fight arrived at an area hospital.

That person was later pronounced dead, and homicide detectives responded to the scene of the shooting.

No other details were immediately available.

Jones was closed in both directions while police investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan @reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

