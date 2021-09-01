92°F
Shootings

14-year-old arrested in killing near UNLV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2021 - 5:19 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police have arrested a 14-year-old in connection with a deadly shooting this month near UNLV.

Officers were called at 12:33 a.m. Aug. 8 after a ShotSpotter alert near an apartment complex on the 4900 block of South Maryland Parkway, the Review-Journal previously reported.

Raymond Roseby, 28, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believed he was sitting in his car and talking to someone through his driver’s window when that person opened fire. The shooter left the scene.

A log maintained by the Metropolitan Police Department noted that a 14-year-old boy had been arrested in the shooting.

Police were unable to provide more information unless the boy is certified as an adult.

His charges remained unclear Tuesday afternoon.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

