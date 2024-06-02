Man found dead on highway with apparent gunshot wound, Las Vegas police say

A man was found dead inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

A man was found dead inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound after a freeway crash early Sunday morning, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

A Nevada state trooper found the man’s body after responding to a report of a crash near the Interstate 15 North HOV off-ramp to U.S. Highway 95 North around 3:30 a.m., the release said.

Responding medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said.

Metro’s homicide section is leading the investigation. The identity of the victim and the cause of death will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office, according to the release.

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact Metro’s homicide section by phone at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow @arletteyousif on Instagram.