2 teens charged with attempted murder in robbery plot

Two teens are charged with attempted murder after a robbery left another teenager with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Jordan Neuman, 16, and an unidentified 15-year-old girl were arrested Feb. 9 and later charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery, according to court records and North Las Vegas police.

Officers were called around 10:15 a.m. Feb. 9 to a park where an 18-year-old man had been shot, according to an arrest report from the North Las Vegas police released Thursday.

The man was taken to University Medical Center where doctors determined he had been shot in the shoulder and the bullet had come out his chest. He told police he’d gone to the park to meet a 15-year-old girl who had asked to buy marijuana from him.

When the man went to the bathroom at the unnamed North Las Vegas park, a witness told police Neuman was waiting with a handgun to rob him. After a fight between the two, Neuman allegedly shot at the man twice before the gun jammed and he ran off, according to the report.

The witness told police Neuman had a distinct limp and described his clothing to police.

Investigators reviewed footage from Centennial Hills Hospital where, the day before the shooting, Neuman had been admitted for accidentally shooting himself in the thigh. Police said he was wearing the same clothing at the park the next day.

The juvenile girl, who was determined to be a runaway, told police she went to the park with Neuman to rob the man and showed officers the bullet that had jammed the gun, which she kept in her pocket.

When officers arrested Neuman that night, police said he made “multiple spontaneous utterances, to include “it was self defense,” and “I knew I should have picked up the casings,” according to the report.

He is being held on $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court again March 3. Details regarding the girl’s juvenile hearings were not available Thursday night.

