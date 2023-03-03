3 women linked to robbery before police shooting

Lorraine Alvarado, 31, Mary Nolan, 39, and Kassandra Alvarez, 29, were booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Thursday in connection with the police shooting.

A police shooting was under investigation near West Sunset Road and North Stephanie Street on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three women accused in a robbery that led to a police shooting Wednesday night had each been previously arrested and jailed on charges of larceny and possession of stolen property, according to jail records.

Alvardo was jailed on charges of robbery with a deadly weapon, grand larceny of a vehicle, owning a gun as a prohibited person, conspiracy to commit robbery and assault on a protected person. Nolan was booked on conspiracy to commit a crime and grand larceny of a vehicle. Alvarez was booked on charges of robbery, owning a gun as a prohibited person and reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Police tried to stop a suspected stolen vehicle at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday near East Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road. Alvarez, who was behind the wheel, continued driving until she crashed into another car at West Sunset Road and North Stephanie Street, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Joshua Martinez said at the scene.

Martinez said one of the women ran from the crash with a gun in her hand and was shot by officers, leaving her in critical condition Wednesday. He did not say whether any of the women fired at officers.

Similar charges

Alvarado served two years in prison in 2011 for conspiracy to commit robbery and burglary with a deadly weapon and two years in 2016 for robbery with a deadly weapon, according to Clark County District Court records.

On March 22, she pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of theft, coercion and assault in justice court. Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum sentenced her to credit for time she had served in jail. Eight days later she pleaded no contest to petit larceny in front of Justice of the Peace Eric Goodman, who sentenced her to stay out of trouble for one year.

On Feb. 22, she pleaded no contest to theft, and Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman sentenced Alvarado to community service, stay out of trouble and impulse control counseling.

Nolan pleaded guilty in 2007 to misdemeanor petit larceny and was released without any additional jail time. The next year, she was booked on possession of a stolen vehicle, but prosecutors declined to charge her.

She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 23 after she was charged last month with grand larceny of a vehicle.

Alvarez pleaded guilty in 2016 to conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to possess a stolen vehicle and was sentenced to three years probation. In November, she pleaded guilty to unlawful taking of a vehicle and was released without any additional jail time.

In justice court, charges against Alvarez in 2022 of conspiracy to posses a stolen vehicle and robbery with a deadly weapon and a 2020 charge of buying or receiving stolen property had all been dismissed.

All three women are expected to appear in court Friday for an initial appearance.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.