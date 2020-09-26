3 wounded in shooting outside bar east of Strip

The victims were taken to an area hospital, and the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Three people were shot and injured Saturday morning after an altercation in a parking lot outside a bar just east of the Strip.

Police were flagged down around 4 a.m. by security officers for Stage Door Casino, 4000 Linq Lane, about the shooting, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Frank Humel.

Early information indicates there was a fight in the parking lot. A short time later, a vehicle drove past the bar and fired on the crowd.

The victims were taken to an area hospital, and the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

A portion of Flamingo Road remains closed for the investigation.

