68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Shootings

3 wounded in shooting outside bar east of Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2020 - 7:38 am
 

Three people were shot and injured Saturday morning after an altercation in a parking lot outside a bar just east of the Strip.

Police were flagged down around 4 a.m. by security officers for Stage Door Casino, 4000 Linq Lane, about the shooting, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Frank Humel.

Early information indicates there was a fight in the parking lot. A short time later, a vehicle drove past the bar and fired on the crowd.

The victims were taken to an area hospital, and the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

A portion of Flamingo Road remains closed for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Summerlin home sells for $10.15M; makes second highest sale of the year
Summerlin home sells for $10.15M; makes second highest sale of the year
2
Casinos to be fined $435K for violating policies, COVID health regulations
Casinos to be fined $435K for violating policies, COVID health regulations
3
CCSD not considering return to classrooms in October
CCSD not considering return to classrooms in October
4
$437K slots jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
$437K slots jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
5
Slots jackpot hits for nearly $3.8M at Northern Nevada casino
Slots jackpot hits for nearly $3.8M at Northern Nevada casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Las Vegas grapples with violence on Strip
By / RJ

Las Vegas police say that overall violent crime is up less than 1 percent in 2020 on the Strip and adjacent areas, but aggravated assaults are up 29 percent year to date.