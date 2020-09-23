Man injured on Las Vegas Strip was shot 5 times, police say

A 27-year-old man was shot five times after a fight on in front of Paris Las Vegas on Saturday morning, according to police.

Jalondon Parker, from left, Anthony Wade and Derrion Cox (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 27-year-old man was shot five times during a fight on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to a shooting on the sidewalk in front of Paris Las Vegas at 2:43 a.m., according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department. One man was taken University Medical Center with gunshot wounds, and a female bystander was taken to the same hospital with multiple “abrasions” suffered in the shooting.

Jalondon Parker, 24, Anthony Wade, 23 and Derrion Cox, 19, have been arrested in the shooting. Investigators believe they bumped into two other men while walking, and a fight ensued among the five men. Police didn’t indicate which of the men fired a gun, but nine shell casings were found at the scene, police said.

The 27-year-old was shot five times in the bicep, shoulder and thigh. The boyfriend of the woman who was injured identified the three men to police after they had been detained.

Parker told police he shot in self-defense, and Wade blamed Parker for the shooting. Cox refused to speak to police.

Parker is charged with one count of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, three counts of battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, three counts of conspiracy to commit battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of battery with a deadly weapon, one count of carrying a weapon without a permit and nine counts of discharging a gun into an area where a person might be endangered. He is scheduled to appear in court again Wednesday.

Wade is charged with three counts of battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, three counts of conspiracy to commit battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of battery with a deadly weapon and one count of carrying a weapon without a permit. He is scheduled to appear in court again Wednesday.

Cox is charged with three counts of battery with a deadly weapon, nine counts of discharging a gun where a person might be endangered, three counts of conspiracy to commit battery with use of a deadly weapon and one count of carrying a dangerous weapon without a permit. He is scheduled to appear in court again Oct. 5.

