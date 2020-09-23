Shooter sought after 1 grazed in latest Las Vegas Strip violence

Metropolitan police were searching for a shooter who fired multiple gunshots in front of the Aria resort late Tuesday, injuring one in the latest episode of violence on the Las Vegas Strip.

(Kay Jones Davis Twitter)

Metropolitan police were searching for a shooter who fired multiple gunshots in front of the Aria resort late Tuesday, injuring one in the latest episode of violence on the Las Vegas Strip.

Lt. David Gordon said the shooting unfolded at 11:08 p.m. among a group of people in front of the Aria, 3730 South Las Vegas Boulevard. Multiple social media posters on Twitter claimed the shooting unfolded during a birthday party for rapper MoneyBagg Yo, with posters distributing a video of the shooting, but police did not confirm the reports about the rapper.

Gordon said only “there was a group of people in the valet when an altercation occurred.”

Welcome to Las Vegas… Shooting at the Aria thanks to Sisolak’s new approved visitors! pic.twitter.com/eHOX259vur — NetworkinVegas.com (@Networkinvegas) September 23, 2020

I heard six gun shots. Now 11 police cars, paramedics and firefighters are outside my 35th floor room @VdaraLV next to @AriaLV. Is it not safe in a 5star place?! #vitalvegas #nowhereissafe pic.twitter.com/oy4nnmNcK1 — Dorien Grais (@DorienGrais) September 23, 2020

“At some point during the altercation at least one person fired shots, possibly in the air,” Gordon said.

A woman suffered what Gordon described as a “minor grazing injury for which (she) was treated at the hospital and discharged.”

Police said they were searching for a suspect. No further information from police was released in the latest of a string of shootings on the Las Vegas Strip.

On Saturday morning a 27-year-old man was shot during a fight on the Strip in front of Paris Las Vegas. The victim survived.

On Sept. 9 Metropolitan police shot and killed a man on Las Vegas Boulevard South near Elvis Presley Boulevard. Police said the man, Matthew Patton, 37, charged at officers with a knife. Police said they also investigated another shooting in July front of the Bellagio. No one was injured in that shooting.

Police confirmed in early September that they’ve faced increase violence on the Strip, mostly fights along the tourist corridor, causing at least one casino operator to increase both security and room rates in order to quell any violence. Police said at the time the criminal activity would not be tolerated and there would be an increased law enforcement presence on the Strip.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

