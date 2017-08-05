Armed naked man shot by Las Vegas police in southeast valley

A man was shot by a Las Vegas officer Saturday afternoon in the southeast valley.

A naked man with a gun was shot by a Las Vegas police officer Saturday afternoon while both were in a southeast valley church parking lot.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Mark Lourenco said the shooting happened outside the Life Springs Christian Church, at 2075 E. Warm Springs Road, near Eastern Avenue. The suspect was taken to Sunrise Medical Center and is in stable condition.

During a briefing Saturday afternoon, police said the man placed weapon the on ground, but later ran back toward the gun. That’s when police fired a single shot, striking the man, who police said seemed suicidal.

No officers were hurt in the incident, police said.

Las Vegas Review-Journal records show this is the 16th officer-involved shooting involving Metro this year, the second this week and fifth in four weeks. On Tuesday, a Las Vegas police officer was injured in an exchange of gunfire with a man in a vehicle. The man in the vehicle, whom police had shot, died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

