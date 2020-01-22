Arrest made in Fashion Show shooting on Las Vegas Strip

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said Wednesday afternoon that one person has been arrested.

Metropolitan Police Department officers move to a Fashion Show Mall entrance near Macy's for a sweep of suspects off of Spring Mountain Road on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

La policía investiga un tiroteo el martes, 21 de enero de 2020 en el centro comercial Fashion Show de Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas police arrested a 18-year-old man in Tuesday night’s shooting at Fashion Show mall that left three people injured.

Metropolitan Police Department gang detectives identified the suspect as Christopher Valenzuela-Olivas, police said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

Police initially identified him as 19. Further information about the arrest was not immediately available.

Detectives determined that Valenzuela-Olivas and an acquaintance were arguing with someone as they walked through the mall Tuesday night. The 18-year-old was about the leave the mall when he took out a handgun and shot the person he was arguing with multiple times, as well as “two innocent bystanders,” police said.

Valenzuela-Olivas and his acquaintance then ran from the mall before officers arrived, police said.

The major violators unit and repeat offender program arrested Valenzuela-Olivas on Wednesday, police said. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, where he faces three counts of attempted murder.

Valenzuela-Olivas’ case was not immediately appearing in court or jail records on Wednesday afternoon.

Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield said Wednesday that police are still searching for the other person who fled the mall with Valenzuela-Olivas. It was unclear if that person would also face charges.

The Clark County School District Police Department confirmed Wednesday that the department’s officers are assisting Las Vegas police with the investigation.

“One of our detectives was called out to assist Metro in their investigation,” school police Sgt. Bryan Zink said Wednesday morning, adding that the school district is commonly asked to assist when juveniles are believed to be involved.

Las Vegas police have not released further information about the shooting or those who were shot, including their ages and their possible roles in the shooting, which police previously said erupted around 6:15 p.m. after a fight between a group of people had escalated inside the mall at 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

Capt. Dori Koren of Metro’s Convention Center area command described the mall shooting as an “isolated incident” and not a case of an active shooter.

The three shooting victims were taken to University Medical Center with survivable injuries.

The gunshots sent shoppers into a panic and prompted a large police presence on the Strip, where a mass shooting at a country music festival in 2017 left dozens dead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.