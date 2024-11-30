41°F
Shootings

Black Friday shooting involves Las Vegas police

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2024 - 11:40 pm
 

Las Vegas police were investigating a shooting involving police on Friday night.

A news release from the Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened near the 1800 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North on Friday night.

Though the email did not give additional details, it said no officers were injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com

