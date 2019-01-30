Burglary suspect shot at by Las Vegas cop was armed with cane

The burglary suspect who Las Vegas police shot at over the weekend was armed with a walking cane, police said.

Antonio Andres Torred DeLeon, 23, is facing charges of assault, burglary, attempted burglary, battery and malicious destruction of property in connection with the alleged burglaries, jail records show.

DeLeon does not have a criminal history, according to police.

Shortly after 12:05 p.m. Sunday, multiple residents in the area of Valley View Boulevarda nd Warm Springs Road called 911 to report a man, later identified as DeLeon, had allegedly broken a window in order to enter a home at 3355 W. Badura Ave., Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Tim Kelly said Wednesday during a news briefing.

The homeowner scared DeLeon away, he said, following him as he ran in order to give the dispatcher updates on his location and his description

DeLeon then entered a home at 3545 W. Maule Ave. and was confronttd by the homeowner, a woman in her 70s, prompting him to run out a rear exit.

The woman and her daughter, who also was home at the time, followed DeLeon outside and spotted him standing on a nearby wall about the same time officers were arriving at the scene, Kelly said.

The woman’s daughter stepped away to flag down an officer, at which point DeLeon dropped the cane and the woman grabbed it, Kelly said.

DeLeon tried to take the cane back from the woman, but she refused to give it to him, Kelly said.

Responding officer Sgt. Jeffery Blum, 39, saw DeLeon standing on the wall and began to approach him. Kelly said DeLeon jumped off the wall and onto the woman, taking away the cane.

“DeLeon stood over the woman and raised the cane as if he was about to strike her,” Kelly said.

Blum immediately ran toward the woman and broadcast over his radio that DeLeon was “attacking her with a hatchet,” leading Blum to fire three rounds at the suspect, Kelly said.

DeLeon, who was not struck by gunfire, leaped up and jumped over the wall and ran.

Kelly said a perimeter was set up in the neighborhood, and DeLeon was found shortly thereafter with the help of a K9 unit.

The suspect was wearing multiple layers of clothing and only suffered a minor scratch from the dog bite, Kelly said.

The woman also suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Blum has been placed on paid leave pending a review of his use of force.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

