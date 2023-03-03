Coroner identifies 2 found dead in North Las Vegas murder-suicide

Josephine and Hilario Barboza were found dead in North Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The Clark County coroner’s office Thursday identified a man and woman found dead Tuesday in a North Las Vegas murder-suicide.

At around 4 p.m. a boy found his parents dead at a home in the 1900 block of Tallow Tree Avenue, near West Carey Avenue and Comstock Drive, according to North Las Vegas police.

Josephine Barboza, 50, of North Las Vegas, died from a gunshot wound of the neck. Her death was ruled a homicide. Hilario Barboza, 50, died from a contact gunshot wound of the head. His death was ruled a suicide, according to the coroner.

No further information was available.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

