Shootings

Coroner identifies 2 found dead in North Las Vegas murder-suicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 2, 2023 - 4:24 pm
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office Thursday identified a man and woman found dead Tuesday in a North Las Vegas murder-suicide.

At around 4 p.m. a boy found his parents dead at a home in the 1900 block of Tallow Tree Avenue, near West Carey Avenue and Comstock Drive, according to North Las Vegas police.

Josephine Barboza, 50, of North Las Vegas, died from a gunshot wound of the neck. Her death was ruled a homicide. Hilario Barboza, 50, died from a contact gunshot wound of the head. His death was ruled a suicide, according to the coroner.

No further information was available.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

